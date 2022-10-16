Ganbarg

Pres. A&R/ATLANTIC RECORDS & Pres./ATCO RECORDS PETE GANBARG will be honored as “International Music Person Of The Year” at the 23RD Annual MUSEXPO UNITED NATIONS OF MUSIC happening IN BURBANK, CA, MARCH 19 - 22, 2023. The annual global music business and showcase event is part of a week-long series of events that includes the GLOBAL SYNCH & BRANDS SUMMIT, A&R SUMMIT, the A&R WORLDWIDE GALA DINNER event, and more, as it brings together the international music community for key insights and discussions on the evolution of the worldwide music business.

The event will bring together MUSEXPO attendees, as well as PETE’s colleagues and friends from across the industry, to recognize his significant achievements and contributions to the US and global music industry during a special VIP Awards Gala Luncheon on TUESDAY, March 21st. The luncheon will feature special presentations from SAT BISLA – Pres. & Founder, A&R WORLDWIDE/MUSEXPO; a senior executive from WARNER MUSIC GROUP; the CITY OF BURBANK; and representatives from the STATE OF CALIFORNIA. The awards luncheon will also be preceded by an exclusive keynote interview with PETE GANBARG at MUSEXPO with singer, songwriter, producer, publisher, and A&R executive KARA DIOGUARDI.

A 30+ year A&R veteran, PETE has also held senior A&R positions at ARISTA, EPIC and SBK/EMI. As a publisher, PETE operates SONGS WITH A PURE TONE and MARGETTS ROAD MUSIC, joint ventures currently in partnership with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. Its writers have achieved multiple Gold and Platinum certifications over the past several years. He also sits on the board of the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME. Additionally, PETE hosts the popular podcast “Rock & Roll High School”, a series of conversations with legendary figures from the history of contemporary music.

Click here for more information about MUSEXPO.

« see more Net News