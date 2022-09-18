Podcast Directory Is Almost Ready

ALLACCESS.COM is expanding its INDUSTRY DIRECTORY to include the ALL ACCESS PODCAST DIRECTORY -- see this work-in-progress, here! It will feature podcasts listed by radio formats highlighting the personalities by station/network/company who create/host/distribute them in the ALL ACCESS PODCAST DIRECTORY.

Hundreds of podcast, listed by radio formats, are already posted in the ALL ACCESS PODCAST DIRECTORY, by radio format, and with your help more are coming soon.

We’d like to have your help and assistance in making sure that all of the major podcasts hosted by your station personalities, those in your group/cluster, podcast publisher, or network personalities are included and that the information is correct.

Please supply us with the following information using the submission template below for all of your radio-specific podcasts from your radio personalities listed by format. Copy the template below for each podcast you wish to have featured in the ALL ACCESS PODCAST DIRECTORY and send it back to: support@allaccess.com.

Name Of Podcast:

Station Calls/Market:

Formats (example: Top 40, Top 40/Rhythmic, Hot AC, Alt, Rock etc)

Podcast Home Page Link:

RSS Feed Link:

Spotify Link:

Apple Podcasts Link:

Google Podcasts Link:

Again, here is an example of how your podcasts will be presented on All Access ... as you can see, it's a work in progress!

Please send back your listings as soon as you can, using the submission template above, and send your submissions to: support@allaccess.com.

