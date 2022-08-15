Deal Closes

LIBSYN has closed on the acquisition of German podcast advertising platform JULEP MEDIA GmbH for an undisclosed price. As previously announced (NET NEWS 8/16), JULEP CEO STEFFEN HOPF continues in that role and is adding duties representing LIBSYN's international efforts, and HOPF's management team has agreed to stay on board for at least three years.

HOPF said, “The JULEP team couldn’t be more excited than to join forces with LIBSYN and to learn from their long history of innovation in the podcast industry. The European podcast market is still in its early stages, so this combination of our two companies comes at the perfect time to accelerate our growth and development.”

