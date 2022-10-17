Brown

AYLA BROWN will return from maternity leave to BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26th. Former AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON "GREG HILL SHOW" personality DANIELLE MURR has been filling in for her since JULY. BROWN and husband ROB BELLAMY welcomed son BARRETT on AUGUST 9th.

BROWN returns to a smaller team, since co-host JONATHAN WEIR departed in the round of company downsizing earlier this month (NET NEWS 10/10).

BROWN, who joined the station in 2018, is also a singer, and was a season five finalist on AMERICAN IDOL.

