International Country music festival COUNTRY TO COUNTRY (C2C) 2023 will celebrate 10 years next year with performances at THE O2 LONDON, 3ARENA in DUBLIN and THE OVO HYDRO in GLASGOW from FRIDAY, MARCH 10th to SUNDAY, MARCH 12th, 2023. ZAC BROWN BAND, THOMAS RHETT and LADY A have been confirmed to headline.

Other artists set to perform include MIDLAND, JORDAN DAVIS, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, LAINEY WILSON, BRELAND, MITCHELL TENPENNY, LINDSAY ELL and MATT STELL. The COUNTRY MUSIC ACCOCIATION (CMA)'s international series, INTRODUCING NASHVILLE, also returns, bringing newcomers to the main stage for an acoustic set. Further special guests will be announced soon.

In LONDON, BRELAND will open C2C on the FRIDAY night and will co-host the festival across the weekend with BOB HARRIS, OBE who said, “I am proud to have been the main stage compere at COUNTRY TO COUNTRY in LONDON since the inaugural event in 2013. It was an exciting and history-making moment, and it’s been incredible to see C2C get bigger and bigger every year since, to become the centerpiece of the Anglo/American Country calendar - the UK’s biggest Country music weekend. It’s an amazing story, and I am thrilled and honored to be hosting the artists on the main stage again in 2023.”

C2C Festival Director JACK DOWLING said, "COUNTRY TO COUNTRY is delighted to be bringing back the finest in U.S. talent to the UK and IRELAND. In our 10th year, C2C keeps going from strength to strength. We’d like to thank our fantastic partners AEG PRESENTS, the CMA and BBC RADIO 2, who continue to help us deliver the best event and of course, more importantly, our passionate fans.”

C2C Festival Co-Founder and Director at SJM CONCERTS CHRIS YORK commented, "As founder of C2C, it is incredible to see the event moving into its 10th year, a testament to the wonderful support of all artists, managers and agents who continue to believe in the power of Country outside of NORTH AMERICA. We have to thank our amazing event partners BBC RADIO 2, the CMA and lastly the fans – who continue to drive the event forward and challenge us to keep moving forward. That’s what makes doing this worthwhile.”

CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN added, “As we see Country music continue to expand on a global scale, it's events like C2C that are pivotal in maintaining that forward momentum, promoting music discovery, broadening the fan base and demonstrating the growth of Country music internationally. We are thrilled to be partnering with C2C again this year and look forward to the event in MARCH."

Tickets go on general sale on FRIDAY October 21st at 6p (BST), and are available from:

• LONDON and GLASGOW - www.axs.com/c2c / www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

• DUBLIN - www.ticketmaster.ie

• GLASGOW www.gigsinscotland.com

