FOX SPORTS RADIO “TWO PROS AND A CUP OF JOE” and “UP ON GAME” co-host and former WASHINGTON NFL linebacker LAVAR ARRINGTON has added another podcast to his “UP ON GAME PRESENTS” podcast network, comedian BUBBA DUB’s “TRASHH TALK PODCAST WITH BUBBA DUB,” posting its first episode TODAY (10/18) at 7p (ET).

“I’m excited to partner with LAVAR and his growing podcast platform to expand my brand of comedy to even more fans,” said BUBBA DUB. “Say it with me, Trashh!”

“As we continue to deliver the best talent from all facets of media and entertainment, BUBBA DUB is a game changer,” said ARRINGTON. “He is unique, authentic and super funny. We all can use a laugh from time to time, and with BUBBA joining our team, that’s exactly what people will get. I believe our UP ON GAME PRESENTS audience will enjoy his style of comedy.”

