Class Of 2022

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME inducted three industry luminaries into its hallowed rotunda last night (10/16) in NASHVILLE, adding record executive JOE GALANTE in the “non-performer” category, the late KEITH WHITLEY in the “modern era artist” category, and JERRY LEE LEWIS in the “veterans era artist” category.

Each of the three new inductees was honored with a trio of tribute performances during the more than three-hour ceremony at the CMA THEATER. Those performers are always kept as a surprise until the ceremony begins but, as is customary, they were full of big names, cool pairings and delightful performances. Honoring GALANTE, the longtime chief at RCA LABEL GROUP and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, where he worked for 39 years, were three artists he championed: KENNY CHESNEY (performing The Good Stuff”), MIRANDA LAMBERT (a solo rendition of her first #1, “White Liar”) and ALABAMA’s RANDY OWEN and TEDDY GENTRY (“My Home’s In Alabama”). KIX BROOKS handled the format induction and plaque unveiling for his former label chief.

WHITLEY, who was represented at the event by his widow and fellow Country artist, LORRIE MORGAN, his children and brother, was musically celebrated by GARTH BROOKS (“Don’t Close Your Eyes”) MICKEY GUYTON (“When You Say Nothing At All”) and the grouping of RICKY SKAGGS, MOLLY TUTTLE and JUSTIN MOSES (“Tennessee Blues”). In addition to performing, BROOKS also presented the medallion to MORGAN on WHITLEY’s behalf.

LEWIS had planned to attend until told by his doctor that morning that he shouldn’t travel, but was represented by his wife and other family members at the ceremony. His musical tributes came from LEE ANN WOMACK (“Middle Age Crazy”), THE McCRARY SISTERS (“My God Is Real”) and CHRIS ISAAK (“Great Balls Of Fire”). Close friend HANK WILLIAMS JR. did the unveiling with the help of KRIS KRISTOFFERSON. His induction makes LEWIS just the 14th person to have been inducted into both the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME and the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

ALABAMA, GARTH BROOKS, KIX BROOKS, KRISTOFFERSON, SKAGGS and WILLIAMS JR. are all HALL OF FAME members, and many others turned out last night to show support for the new honorees, including BILL ANDERSON, RANDY TRAVIS, CONNIE SMITH, MARTY STUART, WYNONNA JUDD and more. The evening began with a moment of silence for recently lost HALL OF FAMER LORETTA LYNN.

In his opening remarks, COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said GALANTE “dared to believe that NASHVILLE could be more than an outlier for the NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES labels,” and noted that nine of the artists GALANTE championed were already in the HALL OF FAME before last night.

CHESNEY told GALANTE that on the way to last night’s ceremony he was trying to think about what his life would have been like if the two hasn’t met. His simple answer: “It ain’t good.”

In her acceptance speech, MORGAN noted that WHITLEY was just two weeks away from being inducted into the GRAND OLE OPRY when he died in 1989 at age 34, but he never got to know that plan had been in the works.

While inducting WHITLEY, GARTH BROOKS said, “For all Country music fans, tonight is long overdue” and called the late singer “one of the greatest voices to every grace Country music. The guy could outsing 99% of us.” He added, “I always wanted to sing like KEITH WHITLEY, and every day when I wake up I get another shot at it.”

Joe Galante (r) is inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame by Kix Brooks (l) (Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)





