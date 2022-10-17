Brown, Ski

FRANK SKI and OCEANIC TRADEWINDS have chosen COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS to syndicate THE FRANK SKI SHOW.

SKI and NINA BROWN will continue to air in PM drive daily at HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON DC and the duo will still handle mornings for COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA. The new syndicated show will be available by content only for all dayparts.

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN said, “We have been carefully handpicking our national team over the last 6 months to ensure FRANK has the smoothest and yet most impactful integration into national radio. If you are an affiliate, expect an incomparable amount of customer service and professionalism in every aspect of the affiliate experience impacting ratings, sales, and community."

SKI added, “With the combined efforts of COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, OCEANIC TRADEWINDS, plus my own home-grown team, this is fulfilling a dream of mine to be nationally syndicated on my own terms as syndication owner while still getting the support from the absolute best in the business. I also want to thank WHUR and WALR for laying the foundation for me to be able to pursue my dream.”

COMPASS CEO/Founder PETER KOSANN said, "It is extremely unique to launch a show that has proven itself in two of the top metro markets in America and two of the most prestigious radio stations in the country. Kudos to FRANK and GARY. It’s now time for us to get to work."

COMPASS SVP/Affiliate Sales NANCY ABRAMSON commented. "We are going to make the process of affiliation super radio station friendly. The 4-hour program will be fed content only with a very creative integration in all aspects of the program experience inclusive of local engagement with respect to listeners, sponsors, and community outreach.”

For more information, contact ABRAMSON at (914) 707-9963, email here or BERNSTEIN at (508) 245-1776, email here.

« see more Net News