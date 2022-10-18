January 14th

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, JACK WHITE, MUSE, FALL OUT BOY, PHOENIX, CHVRCHES, BEACH WEATHER and ROSA LINN will perform at the sixth annual "iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO" on JANUARY 14th at KIA FORUM in LOS ANGELES. ALTer EGO will be hosted by iHEARTRADIO Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES' WOODY of the ationally syndicated "THE WOODY SHOW."

“After last year’s show I was pretty sure there was no getting better than that, but I was wrong, said WOODY. “With a lineup like this how do you decide who goes on when? I’m glad that’s not my job! I’ll just be over here hosting."

iHEARTMEDIA VP/Alternative And Rock & ALT 98.7 PD LISA WORDEN added, “I’m not sure the KIA FORUM is ready for this lineup. Alternative and Rock’s biggest names come together for what will be an unforgettable night. Our annual iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO is the best way to kick off a new year and we’re still pinching ourselves that all these amazing artists agreed to do it!"

All this week, more than 80 iHEARTRADIO Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock stations are giving listeners the opportunity to win trips to LOS ANGELES to attend ALTer EGO before the tickets o on sale.!

The iHEARTHRADIO ALTer EGO 48 hour CAPITAL ONE Cardholder Pre-Sale runs from TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 at 10a through THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27rd at 10a (PT).

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7 24-hour VIP-Sale beginning THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 10a (PT) through FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 at 10a (PT). Tickets go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th at 12p (PT) via Ticketmaster.com.

Find all the details on ALTer EGO here.

