COX MEDIA GROUP has hired programming veteran RAYMOND HERNANDEZ to oversee the day-to-day programming for Spanish WQEX (EXITOS 96.5) and will work with the ORLANDO team to execute the strategic action plan. He brings over 30 years of broadcast experience and has been recognized multiple times as one of the top SPANISH programmers in the U.S..

CMG VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN commented, “RAYMOND is a strategic, talented and well-respected programmer. EXITOS 96.5 is an extremely important station in CMG’s ORLANDO portfolio, and we are thrilled to bring in a terrific leader to continue to make this a best-in-class radio station.”

Added CMG ORLANDO Director Of Operations STEVE STEWART, “I’m extremely excited to work with RAYMOND and watch him lead EXITOS 96.5 to even more successes. He is the perfect fit for our station and leadership team. RAYMOND is really going to elevate all of us!”

Stated HERNANDEZ, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the COX MEDIA GROUP family and work alongside the highly dedicated and talented team at EXITOS 96.5 WOEX. Thank you to STEVE STEWART, JADON MEDER and CHRIS EAGAN for the amazing opportunity.”

