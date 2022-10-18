Kanye West (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

The family of GEORGE FLOYD plans to file a $250 million defamation suit against KANYE WEST over comments made on the "Drink Champs" podcast claiming FLOYD was killed by fentanyl and not murdered by convicted former MINNEAPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT Officer DEREK CHAUVIN. CHAUVIN is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence after being found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On the "Drink Champs" podcast, WEST cited watching the CANDACE OWENS documentary about FLOYD's murder as his source for his claims. WEST claimed that CHAUVIN's knee was not on FLOYD's neck.

ROLLING STONE has more.

