DJ Shani: Bringing House To Austin (Photo: Facebook)

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN Non-Comm KUTX/AUSTIN has added DJ SHANI's "The Groove Temple," an exploration of the BLACK side of electronic music, on FRIDAYS at 11p (CT), starting last FRIDAY (OCTOBER 14th).

The one-hour show explores deep house music – the BLACK side of electronic music – with danceable tempos, inspired by funk, soul and jazz.

Said DJ SHANI, “When people tune in, they’ll experience a sound zone between the mid-neck and the mid-thigh. 'The Groove Temple’ is an everyday, every moment sound. It’s not all fist bumps and big drops. It’s music that hits you at your core and makes you feel sexy.”

DJ SHANI has been playing electronic music for 25 years. Born and raised in CHICAGO – the birthplace of house music – she finds inspiration in AFRICAN rhythms; jazz artists, such as HERBIE HANCOCK, QUINCY JONES, PHAROAH SANDERS and soul artists such as IRMA THOMAS.

“The Groove Temple” will celebrate AUSTIN house music artists, such as JT DONALDSON, BRETT JOHNSON and GROWTH IN DECAY RECORDINGS, alongside national artists, including DJ MINX, RON TRENT, MIKKI AFFLICK, JOSH MILAN, ANANE VEGA, ANTHONY NICHOLSON and MARIE JOLY.

DJ SHANI is known for her local events, “United,” during BLACK HISTORY MONTH, and “Together,” on JUNETEENTH. She’s also had music residencies at THE LINE HOTEL, HALCYON, THE EASTERN and VOLSTEAD LOUNGE, while performing at EMPIRE CONTROL ROOM, THE CARVER MUSEUM, SOHO HOUSE, THE COCONUT CLUB COMPLEX, PLUSH, SAHARA LOUNGE, CHEER UP CHARLIE's and more.

Said DJ SHANI, “Six or seven years ago, I realized that AUSTIN was ready for deep house music. I could see at my ‘United’ and ‘Together’ events that audiences were appreciative, curious and wanted more."

A three-time “My KUTX” guest DJ, she’s excited to have a regular show on KUTX. “Radio is my first love and I’ve missed being on the air. I want listeners to learn something and have a good time,” said DJ SHANI, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a cane, and credits house music and the DJ culture to her healing.

