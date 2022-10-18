Sly King

CUMULUS MEDIA has appointed SLY KING as Promotions Dir. for its BIRMINGHAM, AL cluster. KING has been heard on CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM stations for more than 17 years, having started his radio career as an intern with R&B WUHT (HOT 107.7), and later serving the station as producer of the popular nationally syndicated morning program, "The STEVE HARVEY Morning Show."

In addition to KING’s new role, he can be heard as on-air host of the station’s "The Happy Hour With SLY KING" every MONDAY through THURSDAY from 6p-9p (ET), FRIDAYS from 6p-10p (ET), and SATURDAYS from 2p-7p (ET).

CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM VP/Market Manager JAMES ROBINSON said, “I am excited to announce SLY KING as our new Promotions Director in BIRMINGHAM. I am proud to promote from within our BIRMINGHAM team, someone who has been committed to the BIRMINGHAM community for many years. I believe SLY will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM team to new heights.”

SLY KING added, “I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role at CUMULUS/BIRMINGHAM. I am eager to work alongside our tremendous leadership team and continue our efforts to make BIRMINGHAM the absolute best!”

CUMULUS owns and operates five radio stations in BIRMINGHAM, including: WUHT, Sports WJOX-FM (JOX 94.5/JOX2 100.5 ESPN), WJOX-AM (JOX3 690) and News-Talk WAPI-FM/WZRR-FM.

« see more Net News