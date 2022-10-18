Sold

FENIX BROADCASTING CORP. /WRHC BROIADCASTING CORP. is selling Spanish News-Talk WWFE-A-W276DV (LA PODEROSA)/MIAMI, Spanish Variety WRHC-A (RADIO CADENA AZUL)/CORAL GABLES-MIAMI, and W254DV/MIRAMAR, FL to SALEM MEDIA GROUP's HISPANOS COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $5 million.

SALEM Executive Chairman ED ATSINGER said, "From this nation’s early days its voices of freedom spoke loudly and were heard. This is one reason we are a true democracy, and not a totalitarian regime. At a time when the voices of freedom in Spanish-language programming are threatened, it is our duty to step up and serve the SOUTH FLORIDA audience. For over four decades SALEM MEDIA GROUP has provided a platform for conservative voices on-air, and now online, and in print. Now we will do the same for SOUTH FLORIDA's Spanish-speaking community as well, as we add leading Spanish-speaking voices of freedom to our lineup. The recent passing of FENIX BROADCASTING’s President and Founder JORGE RODRIGUEZ, SR. makes this effort even more timely as we work to build upon the broadcast legacy that he and his wife ANA, and son JORGE, JR. have created. JORGE SR.’s passionate fight for freedom defined his operation of WWFE AM 670 'LA PODEROSA' and WRHC AM 1550 'CADENA AZUL.' We are grateful to be entrusted with these legendary stations as a platform for our new Spanish-language conservative programming."

FENIX BROADCASTING’s ANA RODRIGUEZ commented, "JORGE, SR. left us before his work was complete, but it gives me comfort that before his passing he and I had agreed that SALEM MEDIA GROUP shared his vision to provide a home for conservative Spanish-language programming in MIAMI. Parting with our stations is not easy, but JORGE, JR. and I have more confidence about the transaction because of SALEM MEDIA GROUP’s track record as a platform for conservative ideals."

In other filings with the FCC, FRONTIER MEDIA LLCis selling several stations to BTC USA HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT, INC. Most of FRONTIER's TEXARKANA, TX-AR cluster -- Gospel KTFS-A (KTOY GOSPEL 105.9), Sports KCMC-A (107.9 THE FAN), K254AS, K257FY, K288FI, K290CP, and K300DW/TEXARKANA, TX, Country KTTY (101.7 HOT FM, simulcast with KBYB)/NEW BOSTON, TX, News-Talk KTFS-F/TEXARKANA, AR, and Country KBYB (101.7 HOT FM)/HOPE, AR -- is being sold by FRONTIER's TEXARKANA RADIO CENTER LICENSES, LLC for $420,000; JO-AL BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Gospel KTOY/TEXARKANA, AR for $60,000; ALASKA BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Hot AC KTKN-A, Country KGTW (GATEWAY COUNTRY), K248AI , and K227DQ/KETCHIKAN, AK; News-Talk KJNO-A,. Country KTKU (TAKU 105), K278GE, and K248DQ/JUNEAU, AK; K252EJ/WRANGELL, AK; Classic Hits KIFW-A and Hot AC KSBZ (MIX 103)/SITKA, AK; and K258AD/CRAIG, AK for $400,000; and JUNEAU ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Hot AC KSUP (MIX 106), AC KINY-A, and Classic Hits KXXJ-A (KXJ)/JUNEAU,. AK.

And NEW BEGINNINGS MOVEMENT, INC. is selling the construction permit for a new FM in PORTSMOUTH, OH to STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA for $8,500.

