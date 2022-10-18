Coming Thursday

Scandal-plagued former NEW YORK Governor ANDREW CUOMO is hosting a new weekly podcast for subscription-based podcast network QUAKE MEDIA. "AS A MATTER OF FACT... WITH ANDREW CUOMO" is set for a THURSDAY (10/20) debut with the first guest being former TRUMP administration Dir. of Communications ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI.

"People need to separate fact from opinion. You can have your own opinion but you can't have your own facts. Facts matter most", said CUOMO, who resigned amidst allegations of sexual harassment. "In 'AS A MATTER OF FACT… WITH ANDREW CUOMO' you will get no happy talk from me. I'm going to give it to you straight. I have worked cooperatively and successfully in NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, and across the country. My intention is to tell you the unvarnished truth – frank and candid – from a person who's been in the room many times for many years."

« see more Net News