Spotify Hires Bryan Thoensen To Head Its Talk Creator Content And Partnerships
October 19, 2022 at 5:06 AM (PT)
BRYAN THOENSEN has been hired at SPOTIFY as Sr. Dir., Head Of Content Partnerships & Community. Previously, THOENSEN had been TIKTOK's Head Of Content Partnership.
At SPOTIFY, THOENSEN will head the streaming services talk creator podcast team and report to SPOTIFY VP/Talk Creator Content MAX CUTLER.
Prior to his run at TIKTOK, THOENSEN held management positions at FULLSCREEN, HULU and with WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR ENTERTAINMENT.