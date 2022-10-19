Thoensen (Photo: LinkedIn)

BRYAN THOENSEN has been hired at SPOTIFY as Sr. Dir., Head Of Content Partnerships & Community. Previously, THOENSEN had been TIKTOK's Head Of Content Partnership.

At SPOTIFY, THOENSEN will head the streaming services talk creator podcast team and report to SPOTIFY VP/Talk Creator Content MAX CUTLER.

Prior to his run at TIKTOK, THOENSEN held management positions at FULLSCREEN, HULU and with WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR ENTERTAINMENT.

