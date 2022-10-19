New From TikTok

STEMDROP, billed by TIKTOK as a "new evolution in global music collaboration", is being launched in partnership with SIMON COWELL's SYCO ENTERTAINMENT, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, REPUBLIC RECORDS and SAMSUNG. The official launch of STEMDROP comes on OCTOBER 26.

Through STEMDROP, users will be able to produce their own versions of songs from "stems", 60 seconds of a new song provided by songwriters. The first "stem" will come on OCTOBER 26 from songwriter MAX MARTIN, with future "stems" coming from MARTIN, SAVAN KOTECHA and ALI PAYAMI and more.

STEMDROP looks to be an incubator of new talent, artistry and creativity through collaboration with songwriting talent like MAX MARTIN.

SIMON COWELL commented, "Hit songs are like diamonds and they can change an artist’s career overnight. With tens of thousands of songs uploaded every day this idea will give aspiring artists the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most successful songwriters in the world. The premise was always very straightforward…What would happen if the best songwriters in the world wrote a song for the world…….?’ We have no idea what’s going to happen. I do know there are so many incredibly talented people who are trying to stand out and I hope and believe this could make a big difference to their careers. It says everything about MAX MARTIN, SAVAN and ALI that they have decided to give this song to the TIKTOK community to record and collaborate with them. And I want to thank them so much for believing in this idea. In addition, I want to thank TIKTOK, SAMSUNG and UNIVERSAL for their support and enthusiasm. Again, their passionate support of talented people is amazing."

STEMDROP co-creator TIIM VAN RONGEN added, "I’m thrilled to be part of the next step in talent discovery. I feel it’s the exact right moment to launch a music project where the creative process is fully in the hands of the creators on TIKTOK. I can’t wait to see what everyone will come up with and think that the world will be surprised by the enormous creative variety that STEMDROP and the TIKTOK community will deliver."

TIKTOK Global Head Of Music OLE OBERMANN said: "We are thrilled to finally announce STEMDROP to the world. Some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and technology are coming together to supercharge music discovery in a way never seen before, using the power of TIKTOK to unearth new talent. Every day, brilliant, undiscovered artists and songwriters turn to TIKTOK to share their music and find a global audience; STEMDROP will put a spotlight on this talent and act as a springboard to help them build their careers."

UMG Chairman & CEO Sir LUCIAN GRAINGE noted, "UMG exists at the intersection of innovation and talent discovery, so we’re excited to partner with SIMON and the incredible team he’s assembled to launch this new platform, harnessing the scale of TIKTOK, to leverage the artistry of creators worldwide."

TIKTOK Global Head Of Music Operations PAUL HOURICAN said, "TIKTOK's mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy, and with STEMDROP our aim is to provide our creative community, wherever they are, an opportunity to collaborate and create with the world's most iconic songwriters and their work in a new and original way." HOURICAN went on to say, "We can't wait to see what this collaboration brings so thank you to MAX, SAVAN, ALI, SIMON and the teams at SYCO, UMG and REPUBLIC who have helped bring this to life."

REPUBLIC RECORDS Co-Founder and CEO MONTE LIPMAN added, "STEMDROP provides an unprecedented opportunity capturing the spirit of experimentation and remains the cornerstone of the music community’s creative process. We embrace and celebrate the innovation of these extraordinary individuals as they sail into uncharted waters."

