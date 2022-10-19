West

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE will honor and host an in-depth interview with writer and music industry leader KAY WEST at its annual LOUISE SCRUGGS MEMORIAL FORUM. Set for NOVEMBER 15th at the museum's FORD THEATER beginning at 6:30p (CT), WEST will discuss her 40 years in NASHVILLE media and on MUSIC ROW in an interview conducted by the museum's MICHAEL McCALL.

Her multi-faceted career has included writing for industry publications, authoring books, holding high-level positions at NASHVILLE record labels, working as an independent publicist and as an event and project manager for non-profits and politicians.

“This annual forum, begun in 2007, recognizes industry professionals who continue the legacy of LOUISE SCRUGGS, a formidable businesswoman and music industry trailblazer,” said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. “KAY WEST, with her longstanding passion for storytelling and her extensive media connections, helped further elevate NASHVILLE and its musical reputation. Her impressive body of work as a writer and her ability to shine a spotlight on NASHVILLE to the national media is a direct reflection of the dedication and spirit LOUISE SCRUGGS embodied.”

