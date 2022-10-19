Sansone And Holley

MAKE WAKE ARTISTS founder CHRIS KAPPY has promoted two longstanding team members, SOPHIA SANSONE and JARROD HOLLEY, to Managing Partners of the NASHVILLE-based artist management company.

SANSONE, one of the company's first hires as an assistant was quickly promoted to LUKE COMBS’ day-to-day manager, where she has continued to be an integral part of his team. She now also manages his wife, NICOLE COMBS.

In 2019, HOLLEY joined the team as a manager for DREW PARKER and JACKIE LEE. Since then, he has led all A&R responsibilities for the company. HOLLEY’s latest roster additions include Country breakout artist COOPER ALAN and Alt-Country singer/songwriter COLBY ACUFF.

SANSONE said, “I’ve worked alongside KAPPY for five years at MAKE WAKE and have learned what I know in the industry from him and the great team he has built. I truly appreciate that he has entrusted the role of Manging Partner to JARROD and me. I am so excited for this next chapter of the MAKE WAKE family.”

HOLLEY added, “MAKE WAKE has felt like a tight knit family to me since I first stepped foot in the office. Playing a small part in the growth and strategy over the years has been an absolute thrill. I look forward to adding to the success of our talented roster and team.”

