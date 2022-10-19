More Speakers

The latest additions to the speaker roster at BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s 2023 BSM SUMMIT are former EMMIS CEO JEFF SMULYAN, former Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK PD MARK CHERNOFF, BONNEVILLE EVP/Regional Media Operations SCOTT SUTHERLAND, FOX SPORTS RADIO VP/Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO, and GOOD KARMA BRANDS VP/Programming and SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO host EVAN COHEN. The event is scheduled for MARCH 21-23 in LOS ANGELES.

"Having some of the industry's most accomplished professionals on hand to share their insights is a key part of making the BSM SUMMIT beneficial for those in attendance," said BSM founder JASON BARRETT. "JEFF, MARK, SCOTT, EVAN and SCOTT have each established themselves as difference makers for many of sports media’s top companies, and it’s an honor to have them participate and pass along some of the lessons they’ve learned to help others across the media business succeed."

Find out more and register at BSMSummit.com.

« see more Net News