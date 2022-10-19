New Partnership

Technology & messaging platform company LAYLO and online music distributor CD BABY announced a partnership to offer CD BABY users an exclusive discount to LAYLO's Pro tier.

CD BABY Strategic Partner Manager ALEX TREVINO said, "At CD BABY, we always strive to find the latest and most innovative partners for artists to market their music. LAYLO is just that. I am excited to see our artists give their fans an incredible experience while driving more streams and sales.”

LAYLO VP/Head of Partnerships STEPHANIE ALLEN said, “CD BABY has set the standard for offering easy, inspirational ways for artists to define and reach success. Our companies share a lot, including a deep commitment to supporting creative work. I really felt this when I spoke at CD BABY’s DIY Conference this AUGUST. The excitement the artists showed was overwhelming. For us, this partnership feels like a perfect fit.”

