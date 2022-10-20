Pitching In To Help Southwest Florida

BMI and iHEARTMEDIA FORT MYERS will present SONGWRITERS FOR SOUTHWEST FLORIDA concert. in partnership with ISLAND HOPPER SONGWRITER FEST, to benefit hospitality workers in LEE COUNTY after the devastating aftermath of HURRICANE IAN. The event will be held at 3RD & LINDSLEY in NASHVILLE on NOVEMBER 2nd at 7p (CT). Tickets are on sale TODAY (10/20), with 100% of the proceeds going to the benefit fund.

Singer/songwriters set to perform include AARON BARKER, KRISTIAN BUSH of SUGARLAND, SHEENA BROOK, BROOKE EDEN, TIM JAMES, PAUL MCDONALD, FRANK MYERS, DANNY MYRICK, MAGGIE ROSE, STEPHANIE QUAYLE, MAIA SHARP, KENDELL MARVEL, TEXAS HILL and more. In addition to the concert, there is also an online auction with items signed by LUKE BRYAN, HARDY, LESLIE JORDAN, LOCASH, MIKE LOVE of the BEACH BOYS, MYERS, and others. To bid on the auction items, click here, and to make online donations, click here.

McDONALD said of the benefit, "I’ve been fortunate enough to play shows in downtown FORT MYERS, FORT MYERS BEACH and CAPTIVA ISLAND the past seven years for the ISLAND HOPPER FEST. The community has always been so inviting, full of love and positivity, and they continue to welcome me with open arms and make me feel like family. I know most of the hotel staff and bartenders by name. It breaks my heart to see such an amazing group of people going through this. Even after the worst storms, the sun will shine again. We’ll get there together.”

BMI VP/Industry Relations DAN SPEARS said, “BMI has been a proud sponsor of the ISLAND HOPPER SONGWRITER FEST since the beginning. The festival has always given our songwriters amazing venues to showcase their music and connect with fans. In response to the hurricane, many BMI songwriters came forward, offering to do what they do best -- bringing people together through music. We’re hoping to raise enough to give back to those hospitality workers in LEE COUNTY who have welcomed us over the last eight years.” SPEARS continued, “I’d also like to thank our longtime partners, iHEARTMEDIA and FORT MYERS - ISLANDS, BEACHES & NEIGHBORHOODS, and our BMI songwriters for making this concert a reality.”

iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming, FT MYERS LOUIS KAPLAN added, "HURRICANE IAN dealt a horrific blow to the coastline of Southwest FLORIDA’s people and businesses, especially the hotel, hospitality and restaurant workers that we work so closely with each year in the planning and execution of the ISLAND HOPPER SONGWRITER FEST. We’re so grateful to all of the festival artists, past and present, who have stepped up on behalf of the people who were so damaged by the storm. I’m lifted by all the support.”

