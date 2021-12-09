Scott (Photo: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

The HOUSTON CHRONICLE is reporting that rapper TRAVIS SCOTT has begun to settle the first of many lawsuits filed against him by the families of victims who died in the ASTROWORLD tragedy that took place in his hometown of HOUSTON on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th, 2021 at NRG PARK. Ten people died after a "surge of the crowd," which officials declared a “mass casualty incident." All 10 deaths were ruled "compression asphyxia" (NET NEWS 12/17/21).

The family of AXEL ACOSTA, a 21-year-old who died during the festival, reached a settlement against SCOTT, LIVE NATION and others in connection with the tragedy. The family of BRIANNA RODRIGUEZ, a 16-year-old from HOUSTON HEIGHTS who died at the festival, also settled in court. Both settlements will remain confidential.

According to the CHRONICLE, Attorney TONY BUZBEE, filed a $750 million lawsuit on behalf of 125 clients, including ACOSTA, against a number of defendants. SCOTT, whose real name is JACQUES BERMON WEBSTER II; DRAKE, whose real name is AUBREY GRAHAM; APPLE MUSIC; EPIC RECORDS; LIVE NATION; SCOTT's record label, CACTUS JACK RECORDS, and private medical company PARADOCS all were named in the lawsuit.

