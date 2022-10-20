Springsteen (Photo: Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry)

Rising Country artist/songwriter ALANA SPRINGSTEEN has signed a record deal with COLUMBIA RECORDS (NY)/SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. She announced the news from the stage of the GRAND OLE OPRY while making her debut there on TUESDAY night (10/18). The occasion also marked her 22nd birthday.

SPRINGSTEEEN was recently surprised by LUKE BRYAN with the OPRY debut invitation (NET NEWS 10/7). From the OPRY stage this week she said, “Another reason tonight is so special is that I get to announce that I just signed a record deal with COLUMBIA RECORDS NY/SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate my birthday! So many dreams are coming true tonight. My heart is so full.”

The VIRGINIA BEACH native is signed with UTA for booking, EIGHTEEN COMPANY and SB PROJECTS for management, and WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT for publishing. She was named one of PANDORA's 2021 "Country Artists to Watch," and has reached 71.5 million career streams to date. She wrote her first song at the age of nine and had moved to NASHVILLE by age 14 to pursue a Country music career.

A celebrity ambassador for the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION, she is set to hit the road as the support act for ADAM DOLEAC's 27-city "Barstool Whiskey Wonderland Tour" in FEBRUARY 2023.

