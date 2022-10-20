A2IM

A2IM, the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, INC., announced their new 2022-2023 Executive Committee, Board, and Advisory Members.

The Executive Committee will include VICTOR ZARAYA (CONCORD RECORDS) as Chair, LOUIS POSEN (HOPELESS RECORDS) as Vice Chair, MARIAH CZAP (YEP ROCK MUSIC GROUP) is the Treasurer, and HEATHER JOHNSON (NINETY9LIVES/FiXT) as Secretary.

New board members MARY JUREY (BLUE ELAN), TONY KIEWEL (SUBPOP), WILSON FULLER (MERGE RECORDS), and DEE DIAZ (REACH RECORDS).

TAYLA ELITZER (GODMODE), GINA MILLER (MNRK), JASON PETERSON (GODIGITAL MEDIA GROUP) and GLEN BARROS (EXCELERATION MUSIC) all join the 2022/2023 Advisory Board.

A2IM President/CEO DR. RICHARD JAMES BURGESS said, “I am always extremely grateful that busy independent label executives and owners take the time to contribute their experience, knowledge, and wisdom to the governance of A2IM by joining our board. A2IM exists to serve its members and our board is critical in setting the course for the organization. Thank you to our members who just rotated off the board and I am excited to work with our new board and executive committee members.”

ZARAYA said, “A2IM is the leading voice for independent music in the World. The organization has never lacked ambition or backed away from its mission to represent Independent Music Companies. RICHARD JAMES BURGESS, LISA HRESKO, SHERYL COHEN and the entire team are fierce advocates, community builders and thought leaders. I am honored to have been selected by my peers as the Chairperson of the Board and will do my part to ensure that our members prosper creatively and economically.”

CZAP said, “It's been an honor to represent the A2IM membership on the board this past year. I'm excited to continue serving our independent music community by joining the Executive Committee. I have learned so much from my fellow board members, advisory board members and the A2IM staff and I look forward to growing our advocacy, education, and community efforts.”

