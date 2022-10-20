New Format

KAVA-A-K298CG/PUEBLO, CO has flipped from Regional Mexican to Country as “KIX COUNTRY 107.5” under soon-to-be new owner DAVE MOORE’s KIX BROADCASTING. He plans to change the call letters to KIXD. As previously reported, MOORE is buying the station from LATINO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $159,000 (NET NEWS 9/23).

MOORE, a market veteran who previously did mornings at SOCO BROADCASTERS Country KJQY, has been off the air for several years, but has most recently been hosting the monthly PUEBLO’S PODCAST since JANUARY of 2020. He is doing mornings on his new station, debuting his new “DAVE & FRIENDS” show earlier this week.

The station’s website is here. Congratulate MOORE here.

