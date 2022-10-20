Elizabeth Cline (Photo: Miriam Brummel)

L.A.-based new music collective have named ELIZABETH CLINE Executive Director. Her previous roles include Executive Director for THE INDUSTRY, the L.A.-based experimental opera company; Assistant Director at MACHINE PROJECT, an arts non-profit in L.A.; and a Curatorial Associate at the HAMMER MUSEUM, where she organized artist’s projects in the Public Engagement program.

CLINE’s history with WILD UP goes back to its earliest days: She’s been a longtime collaborator of Artistic Director CHRISTOPHER ROUNTREE and even organized WILD UP’s first-ever paid gig, a residency at the HAMMER MUSEUM. WILD UP, with ROUNDTREE conducting, also served as the band for CLINE’s opera "The Edge Of Forever."

Commented ROUNTREE: “ELIZABETH CLINE has believed in us and has been part of our art-making since the very beginning. She is the kind of genius leader and creative friend who asks the hard questions and opens areas of thought, futures, and places unknown, to everyone around her. If the band’s first decade was about finding a new, L.A. school of thought around making music, with ELIZABETH at the helm, our second decade will be about finding the depths of application, permanence, and impact that WILD UP’s philosophy can reach.”

Added CLINE: “I’ve admired the pure optimism of WILD UP and their commitment to making music to discover something beyond music. It’s inspiring to see a group so utterly independent and dedicated to offering new and different perspectives. This organization feels like LOS ANGELES to me — a breadth of ideas, a depth of creativity, and wild with ambition. I want to help make WILD UP a place to which we all want to belong.”

WILD UP also announced its new slate of programming through the end of 2023, including "ENDLESS SEASON," with numerous world premieres across the first six months of the year..

Throughout ENDLESS SEASON, performer/composers from WILD UP will share programs with some of their favorite young creators; shring three portraits of 20th-century prophets; and they will host assorted gatherings, talks, and film screenings.

Featured composers and performers include ELIZA BAGG, SARAH DAVANCHI, DARIAN DONOVAN THOMAS, ANDREW McINTOSH, TONY CONRAD, CHRISTOPHER ROUNTREE, HOCKET, JIJI and JULIUS EASTMAN, among others.

