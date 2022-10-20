Talking Radio

In a meeting room deep in the bowels of JAVITS CENTER, NAB SHOW NEW YORK offered a full day of radio-centric sessions on THURSDAY (10/20).

The day was billed as "Radio Reimagined," but relied on themes visited in many past convention sessions, from radio's superior reach to the industry's activity on podcasting, with the refrain "we have to be everywhere the listeners are" repeated several times during multiple sessions. But on a panel moderated by ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER, consultant JASON BARRETT, noting that stations only now getting into podcasting and streaming are "already way behind," added that in the push to go digital, stations need to ask what the definition of success is, and emphasized the need to have a strategy for digital. The panel of consultants, originally set to cover programming strategies, covered a wider range of industry topics, from what to do with big-signal but failing AMs (BARRETT citing how HUBBARD converted Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS into a "marketing vehicle for the digital brand", while TONY GRAY, saying that "you can't compete (playing) music on AM," noted that the "only financially successful AM stations in Urban (in major markets) are doing Gospel") to the undervaluation of talent (ANGELA PERELLI pointing to the need for coaching and support for talent and better pay for voicetracking) and management issues (PDs are now spread across too many jobs, PERELLI said, leading to generations of programmers who are good at administrative and operational duties but who are not necessarily the most creative minds).

While a panel of corporate PDs moderated by consultant MIKE MCVAY discussed general programming issues, emphasizing the importance of talent and personality ("It's a bad time for music," RADIO ONE's COLBY COLB TYNER noted), the industry's recent emphasis on podcasting and digital products was the focus of two sessions, one with iHEARTMEDIA's CARTER BROKAW noting how local digital is a significant growth area for his company and AUDACY's TIM CLARKE relating how his company's 2400SPORTS podcast network shows can convert fans of those shows' hosts to listeners to those hosts' broadcast radio shows, and the other, moderated by AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN, telling success stories like BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, with VP/Podcasting SHERYL WORSLEY offering her expertise on developing chart-topping and award-winning podcasts, adding, "What happens if you don't try (developing podcasts)? If you don't try, it's worse than nothing." But she warned that the most common mistake radio stations make in producing podcasts is "thinking that it's radio." And BARRETT, sitting on his second panel of the day, again raised the topic of expectations, saying that while some podcasts make money, others serve as marketing tools, like BETRIVERS signing MIKE FRANCESA, MIKE MISSANELLI, BOB MCCOWN, and other sports radio names to host podcasts and serve as brand ambassadors.

CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD opened the day's program with a presentation reiterating many of the key statistics in his weekly blog posts for the company, emphasizing AM/FM radio's reach and ability to lift the reach of advertising campaigns when added to buys for other media. BOUVARD also voiced enthusiasm about XPERI's AutoStage platform, which, if it gains acceptance and widespread deployment in automobiles, is intended to generate "big data" on connected car listening; the platform has signed up MERCEDES BENZ for use in some models. FUTURI MEDIA's DANIEL ANSTANDIG offered an overview of artificial intelligence and its application in a variety of ways that might benefit radio, promoting his company's TopicPulse product, while FUTURI's ERIN CALLAGHAN hosted a brief presentation on the company's TopLine sales platform, also using AI.

The day's sessions, and the convention, closed with DENTSU MEDIA's DIANA ANDERSON and the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's TAMMY GREENBERG discussing buying radio amidst increased competition, followed by outgoing "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host ANGELA YEE talking about her career, building her brand, and her new solo PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated show with THE WEISS AGENCY's HEATHER COHEN.

The NAB said that the total preliminary registered attendance for the show was 9,576 and announced that next year's show will be held OCTOBER 25-26, 2023. “The turnout for NAB SHOW NEW YORK reinforces the power of our brand and the value of in-person trade shows,” said NAB Pres./ CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “We are incredibly thankful to our exhibitors, speakers, partners and attendees for making this event a success, and we are excited to build on the momentum leading into NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS.”

