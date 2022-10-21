-
Johnny Joy Named Asst. MD At KQCS (Mountain Country 107.3/97.7)/Colorado Springs-Pueblo
by Jeff Lynn
October 21, 2022 at 8:18 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP Country KQSC-A-K297BQ-K249FK (MOUNTAIN COUNTRY 107.3/97.7)/COLORADO SPRINGS-PUEBLO, CO has promoted JOHNNY JOY to Asst. MD. In addition to his new duties, JOY will continue to host "The Morning Routine" alongside DAVE WEST, GUY GIRTIN and CARAIGH CLARKSON, which he has done for the past four years.
Congratulate JOY here.