Johnny Joy New AMD

MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP Country KQSC-A-K297BQ-K249FK (MOUNTAIN COUNTRY 107.3/97.7)/COLORADO SPRINGS-PUEBLO, CO has promoted JOHNNY JOY to Asst. MD. In addition to his new duties, JOY will continue to host "The Morning Routine" alongside DAVE WEST, GUY GIRTIN and CARAIGH CLARKSON, which he has done for the past four years.

