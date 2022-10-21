Hardy (Photo: Robby Klein)

The 2019 AMERICAN IDOL winner, LAINE HARDY, has parted ways with his labels, DISNEY's BUENA VISTA RECORDS and INDUSTRIAL MEDIA's 19 RECORDINGS. He announced the news on social media on WEDNESDAY (10/19).

“I was just 17 years old when I first tried out for AMERICAN IDOL, and at the time, I couldn’t have ever imagined where I was headed," he wrote. "Since then, I’ve been able to tour across AMERICA, play for our troops in ASIA, and make new fans in EUROPE. I had to grow up quickly and I am still learning more about myself every day. The teams at 19 ENTERTAINMENT and DISNEY MUSIC GROUP have given me so much support and guidance, and I will forever be grateful. And now it’s time for me to take my career in a new direction and I am figuring that out. Stay tuned for what’s coming next.”

HARDY released one album on his previous labels, "Here's To Anyone," in SEPTEMBER of 2021. The 11-song set was produced by MICHAEL KNOX, and included two songs co-written by LIVINGSTON, LA native HARDY, who headlined the MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR last fall.

