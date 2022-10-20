ALL ACCESS is very saddened to report the untimely death of longtime iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KXXM (96.1 NOW)/SAN ANTONIA PD/afternoon personality RUSSELL RUSH after more than 15 years at the station. He passed on at age 44 of a rare form of LYMPHOMA that he’d battled with a smile and a brave heart for many years.

In a FACEBOOK post on WEDNESDAY, RUSSELL’s wife SARALYN FARRELL said, “We are home on hospice care to spend the last few days we have together with family.... We are heartbroken but blessed and currently don't need anything but love.

"We will be working on memorial services so I will try and give an update as soon as possible."

"Please know that RUSSELL is fully conscious & I'm doing my best to show him your posts and pictures when he isn't resting."

Sadly, RUSSELL’s struggle has come to an end with an outpouring of support from family and friends not often seen. Please leave your thoughts about RUSSELL and prayers for him, here.

iHEARTMEDIA/DETROIT EVP/Programming TONY TRAVATTO and RUSSELL were very close friends while TONY was at KXXM as PD. He told ALL ACCESS, “RUSSELL RUSH was a winner no matter what he did. He had the unique combination of a strong moral compass matched with the strongest work ethic, attitude, competitiveness and talent. He’s gone far too soon.”

BMG Head Of Pop Promotion LEE LEIPSNER told ALL ACCESS, “RUSSELL was one of the kindest, most down-to-earth people I have ever met.

“We were sound boards for each other, and I looked forward to every conversation. We kept each other real and made each other laugh, and that’s all you can ask for in this crazy world and business that we are in. He took this fight head on with dignity, strength, and humor. Not a day went by that he didn’t think he was going to beat this. An immeasurable loss.

“It’s a true privilege to call him my good friend. Go hunt the ghosts in the sky and rest easy RR.”

SARALYN's farewell message about RUSSELL on FACEBOOK:

