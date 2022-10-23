Alanis Morissette (Photo: Kevin Winters/Getty Images For Audacy)

AUDACY returned to the HOLLYWOOD BOWL in LOS ANGELES on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd for the 9th Annual WE CAN SURVIVE concert. The show featured performances by ALANIS MORISSETTE, HALSEY, WEEZER, ONEREPUBLIC, GARBAGE and TATE MCRAE.

The event raised over $750,000 for the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP), the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community, empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.The show continues AUDACY’s commitment to “I'm Listening,” its flagship social impact program committed to hosting more conversations about mental health.

AUDACY's SVP/Programming and Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN said, “The HOLLYWOOD BOWL is the perfect backdrop for this yearly event and we’re delighted to have hosted another unforgettable evening with these artists and fans. Last night (10/22) was the perfect unofficial start to our jam-packed events season, and we’re looking forward to creating more memories with our listeners real soon.”

Garbage (Photo: Kevin Winters/Getty Images For Audacy)

