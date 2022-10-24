The Crew (Photo: Audrey Spillman)

THE CREW, a group of NASHVILLE music industry executives, will host its 12th annual CMA Awards Viewing Party, benefiting MUSICIANS ON CALL, on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th at TIN ROOF in downtown NASHVILLE, beginning at 5:30p (CT).

The party is an opportunity for industry professionals to gather and raise money for MUSICIANS ON CALL, an organization formed 22 years ago that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.

Find info on sponsorship packages by reaching out to THE CREW members MORGAN BRASFIELD or KARA JACKSON.

« see more Net News