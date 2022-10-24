Sentencing

CLOIS GLENN RABORN, known as CLO (or DJ CLO) on the late RUSS MARTIN's show on iHEARTMEDIA's then-Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after being pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

RABORN, 49, was charged after an investigation prompted by a roommate discovering the material on RABORN's laptop found photos of RABORN in sexual conduct with a 4-6 year old child. RABORN pleaded guilty to the charges in MARCH and was sentenced to federal prison by U.S. District Judge REED C. O'CONNOR.

