BILLBOARD is reporting that KANYE WEST has been dropped by CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) after 10 years due to his recent antisemantic comments in interviews and on sdocial media (NET NEWS 10/10). A CAA rep confirmed the news to BILLBOARD.

CAA isn’t the first company to cut ties with WEST in the wake of his antisemitic comments. Last week, fashion house BALENCIAGA confirmed it had ended its relationship with the rapper, while on MONDAY, (10/24), MRC (BILLBOARD‘s former publisher) announced it would no longer release a recently-completed documentary about WEST due to his comments while calling on others to distance themselves from the rapper or condemn his statements. Both WME and UTA, have issued statements condemning WEST’s recent behavior.

WME's ARI EMANUEL wrote a column for the FINANCIAL TIMES titled “Business silence on KANYE WEST’s anti-Semitism is not an option,” calling on APPLE, SPOTIFY, ADIDAS and other companies that partner with WEST to break their silence and stop working with him. "Silence is dangerous. It allows forms of hatred and racism, including anti-Semitism, to spread and become normalized. It coarsens and degrades our society and country,” said EMANUEL.

CEO of UTA JEREMY ZIMMER also said, “The rise of anti Semitism and hate will embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs,” adding “we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-Semitism. Please support the boycott of KANYE WEST.”

