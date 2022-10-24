DURHAM RADIO Rock CKEG (94.9 THE ROCK)/TORONTO's Morning Co-Host MIKE 'LUCKY" LUCK of the "Rock Mornings With CRAIG VENN & LUCKY" show has added a new part time job as play-by-play announcer for the NHL on SPORTSNET broadcast team.

LUCK, who has been part of the CKEG morning show the last 10 years, has called hockey games the last 15 years for the OHL's OSHAWA GENERALS. Now he'll be on the call for select national OTTAWA SENATORS and WINNIPEG JETS broadcasts on SPORTSNET, which will include "Hockey Night In CANADA" broadcasts.

