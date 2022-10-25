West (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

Troubles continue for KANYE WEST as ADIDAS has finally announced that it will drop WEST as backlash from his recent anti-semitic rants continues. Recently, the clothing and shoe company had said that their relationship with WEST was under review and has been facing mounting pressure to cut ties with him.

ADDIDAS announced: “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with YE immediately, end production of YEEZY branded products and stop all payments to YE and his companies. ADIDAS will stop the ADIDAS YEEZY business with immediate effect.

"ADIDAS does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. YE's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Luxury design house BALENCIAGA had already ended their relationship with WEST, as had VOGUE and his agent, CAA. Additionally, YE's association with JP MORGAN has also cratered.

In addition to ADIDAS, GAP has announced it is pulling the rapper’s YEEZY GAP line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com.

The NEW YORK POST has more.

