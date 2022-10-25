Sticks With AdvertiseCast

LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST ad sales marketplace has renewed its deal with "THE MICHAEL SAVAGE SHOW." ADVERTISECAST has represented the show since 2020.

“We are beyond excited to continue working with such a legend in the audio space. For years, he was a top syndicated radio show, now he's mastered the podcast space and is one of the most listened to podcasts in the world. Nobody works harder and is more professional than Dr. SAVAGE and we are beyond honored to be his exclusive ad sales representative,” said ADVERTISECAST Head of Publisher Relations/CIO TREVR SMITHLIN. “We look forward to bringing valuable opportunities for advertisers interested in reaching his engaged podcast audience.”

SAVAGE added, “ADVERTISECAST not only does a great job in helping me to monetize my podcast, but they are truly the best people I have ever worked with in my 28 years in broadcasting."

« see more Net News