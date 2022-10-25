Seales, DJ Nailz

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA has inked Comedian-Actress AMANDA SEALES for a syndicated radio show and podcast. Her co-host will be MARC “DJ NAILZ” DIXON of RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic (POWER 105.7) COLUMBUS, OH. Both new ventures will debut on NOVEMBER 7th at RADIO ONE Urban WRNB (100.3 FM)/PHILADELPHIA and will be available for national distribution to other stations.

SEALES said, “I am beyond excited to be partnering with RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA to launch THE AMANDA SEALES SHOW. After years of sticking with my brand of comedy and academy to cultivate a community, this feels like more than an opportunity, but a purpose-filled possibility to empower and change minds using humor to translate the truth.

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA CEO DAVID KANTOR added, “We are extremely excited to be launching a new show with AMANDA SEALES. A fresh show with a female host focused on the future. AMANDA is a very versatile talent, excelling as a comedian, speaker, actress and social influencer."

URBAN ONE-RADIO ONE-REACH MEDIA SVP/Programming COLBY TYNER commented, "From her "Smart Funny & Black" show to HBO’s "Insecure," AMANDA is an exceptional creative force who uses her comedic and social media skills to entertain but also enlighten audiences. It only makes sense to now add a daily syndicated radio show. We look forward to working with and sharing her amazing content.”

