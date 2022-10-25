3-Day Radiothon

MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON, WI -- Classic Country WHIT (97.7 THE FARM), Country WWQM (Q106), Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ), AC WMJM (MAGIC 98), Active Rock WJJO, Alternative WRIS (THE RESISTANCE 106.7), Spanish Variety WLMV (LA MOVIDA), and Sports WOZN-A.F (THE ZONE) -- hosted a three-day building-wide UW HEALTH’s AMERICAN FAMILY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL RADIOTHON on OCTOBER 19-21 from 7a-7p.

The cluster teamed up to raise $455,974 to benefit AMERICAN FAMILY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.

