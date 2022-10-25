Cuts

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON Dir./Content Integration and Operations CRAIG SCHWALB has exited the station and that a voluntary contract buyout program is being offered to some of the station's full-time newsroom and website staff as the company seeks to cut staffing in a restructuring.

SCHWALB had been with WTOP since 2020 after serving as PD at then-CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK; he previously worked in talk programming at SIRIUSXM and served as a PD at WPRO-A-WEAN/PROVIDENCE and WKRK/DETROIT, among other stops.

The buyout offers and SCHWALB's departure were first reported at RADIO INSIGHT.

