WTOP/Washington Offers Some Staffers Buyouts, Dir./Content Integration And Ops Craig Schwalb Departs
by Perry Michael Simon
October 26, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON Dir./Content Integration and Operations CRAIG SCHWALB has exited the station and that a voluntary contract buyout program is being offered to some of the station's full-time newsroom and website staff as the company seeks to cut staffing in a restructuring.
SCHWALB had been with WTOP since 2020 after serving as PD at then-CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK; he previously worked in talk programming at SIRIUSXM and served as a PD at WPRO-A-WEAN/PROVIDENCE and WKRK/DETROIT, among other stops.
The buyout offers and SCHWALB's departure were first reported at RADIO INSIGHT.