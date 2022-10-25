Spence (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran sports radio programmer TIM SPENCE has been named Dir./Sports Operations for ALPHA MEDIA Sports KTFM-KZDC-A (SAN ANTONIO’S SPORTS STAR ESPN 94.1 FM 1250 AM)/SAN ANTONIO, starting NOVEMBER 1st.

SPENCE is best known for his work in DENVER, where he served as PD at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KHOW-A and Sports KDSP-A and APD at KOA-A, and previously programmed KKFN (THE FAN), KEPN-A (ESPN RADIO 1600AM), and the old KDSP (102.3 ESPN)-KJAC (105.5 ESPN). He also worked as PD at iHEARTMEDIA Sports WUCS (97.9 ESPN) and News-Talk WPOP-A/HARTFORD and Sports WAVZ-A (ESPN RADIO 1300) and News-Talk WELI-A/NEW HAVEN.

SPENCE said, “I’d like to thank LANCE HAWKINS, DAX DAVIS and GREG MARTIN along with the entire ALPHA MEDIA family for this opportunity in SAN ANTONIO. This is a tremendous group of stations with a great staff, and I’m ready to get to work.”

OM GREG MARTIN said, “TIM brings years of leadership and building brands to ALPHA MEDIA SAN ANTONIO. I’m excited for TIM to put his signature on SAN ANTONIO’S SPORTS STAR.”

