Spotify Q3 Rising

SPOTIFY added another seven million premium subscribers in its just released 2022 Q3 financial report, bringing its total paid base to 195 million, which is 15 million more than it had at the close of last year, though its operating losses caused the stock to tumble 7% in trading.

The growth in Q3 subs was ahead of SPOTIFY’s own guidance of +6 million.

SPOTIFY's total monthly active users, which combines paid and ad-supported users, his 456 million at the close of Q3, up 23 million on the pripr quarter and ahead of the 450 million predicted by the company itself in its guidance, partly due to “better than expected intake in INDIA as a result of a multimedia marketing campaign driving activations and reactivations."

The firm’s subscriber growth was partly chalked up to “outperformance across all regions led by LATIN AMERICA” as well as “better than expected Q3 promotional campaign results across all regions."

SPOTIFY also generated $3.06bn in quarterly revenues in Q3, up 12% year over year at constant currency.

Subscriber/premium revenues totaled $2.70bn in Q3, up 13% year over year.

Ad-supported revenues stood at $388m in Q3, but grew significantly slower than subs revenue.

Ad revenues were up by just 3% year over year in the quarter – an increase SPOTIFY attributed to podcasting.

SPOTIFY posted a gross profit of $755m in Q3, reflecting a gross margin of 24.7%.

The firm recorded a $230m operating loss in the quarter, thanks to operating expense growth of 51% year over year due to “higher personnel costs primarily due to headcount growth (global ad sales team expansion, platform investment and acquisitions) and higher advertising costs for growth initiatives (emerging markets, Gen Z)."

SPOTIFY shares fell about 7% after hours on TUESDAY after the streaming giant reported 2022 losses that were worse than expectations.

SPOTIFY says that it now expects total paying/premium subscribers to reach 202 million by the end of the year, reflecting the addition of 7 million more net subs in Q4. The streamer also expects to reach 479 million total subs (paid and ad-supported) by the end of 2022, reflecting the addition of a further 23 million in Q4.

