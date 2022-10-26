Church

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH has teamed up with SIRIUSXM for his own music channel, ERIC CHURCH’s OUTSIDERS RADIO. Debuting FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4th, the exclusive channel will feature CHURCH's music, behind-the-scenes stories, plus collaborations and recordings made with friends.

The channel will be curated by CHURCH, who previously hosted the monthly show "Outsiders Radio" on SIRIUSXM's THE HIGHWAY channel. Listeners will hear songs from artists that have been inspirational to the Country superstar, including GEORGE STRAIT, BOB SEGER, ASHLEY McBRYDE, RAY WYLIE HUBBARD, WAYLON JENNINGS, MERLE HAGGARD, ARETHA FRANKLIN, KENNY CHESNEY, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, BRANDI CARLILE and more.

“We're trying to be thoughtful about how we play the music and why the music matters,” said CHURCH. “This is about something that you go, 'Oh, that's cool ... I haven't heard that.' So, chasing that pathway is what gives me excitement about what we're trying to do here with OUTSIDERS RADIO.”

The channel will be available to subscribers on SIRIUSXM channel 61 and the SIRIUSXM app.





