Closing End Of October

ALLWORSHIP.COM has been purchased by ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS, the parent company of WGTS/WASHINGTON D.C.



“Our goal with the ALLWORSHIP ministry has always been to give people in every corner of the world an opportunity to hear Christian music. For 19 years, we have poured everything we have into this ministry,” said Board Chair at REALITY RADIO, INC., owner of ALLWORSHIP.COM WILLIAM HARDEKOPF. “Online radio has changed dramatically since we began in 2004, and with this transition, ALLWORSHIP will now have access to more ministry resources and incredible radio expertise. WGTS 91.9 is highly respected as a group of radio professionals and Christians who love the LORD. We couldn't be happier to hand them the ALLWORSHIP baton and are excited to see them reach many more people with wonderful Christian worship music.”



“For almost two decades, ALLWORSHIP.COM has provided worship music to the global community,” shared AGC Pres./CEO KEVIN KRUEGER. “We are excited about the opportunity of continuing to offer and grow the ministry of ALLWORSHIP.COM. We want to build on their legacy as we work to provide a place to focus on worship.”



The sale should close by the end of OCTOBER.

« see more Net News