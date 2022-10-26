Sold

RADIO PALOUSE, INC. is selling K280FQ/LEWISTON, ID to NELLY BROADCASTING, LLC for $60,000. The primary station is KHTR-HD3/LEWISTON.

In other filings with the FCC, SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling K270AF/GROVER CITY, CA to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $35,000. The primary station will be Religion KAWZ/TWIN FALLS, ID.

CHISHOLM TRAIL COMMUNICATIONS LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KOME-F (K-HITS 95.5)/TOLAR, TX-KITT/MERIDIAN, TX to LKCM RADIO LICENSES, LP for $200,000.

FRANKLIN COLLEGE OF INDIANA has closed on the sale of News-Talk WFCI/FRANKLIN, IN to INTER MIRIFICA, INC. (CATHOLIC RADIO INDY) for $400,000.

TODD ROBINSON's KZLZ, LLC has closed on the swap of K277CV/TUCSON, AZ and Sports KWCX (ESPN TUCSON 104.9 FM/1490 AM)/TANQUE VERDE, AZ plus $1 to ARIZONA LOTUS CORP. for K285DL/TUCSON plus $250,000.

TRUTH MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of the construction permit for WNBA/MILLEDGEVILLE, GA to COMMUNITY PUBLIC RADIO, INC. for forgiveness of money advanced to the seller to apply for and get the permit.

OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY has closed on the sale of noncommercial Contemporary Christian WUON/MORRIS, IL to 2820 COMMUNICATIONS INCORPORATED for $25,000.

And SUNRISE BROADCASTING LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WXCO-A-W255DN (BULL FALLS RADIO)/WAUSAU, WI to MICHAEL CRUTE's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $400,000.

