Callahan (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that AUDACY Western Region VP/Programming KEVIN CALLAHAN has opted not to renew his contract, and is departing after 12 years with the company. He tells ALL ACCESS he'll be in place until NOVEMBER 15th

CALLAHAN had overseen Country stations KSON/SAN DIEGO; WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY; KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR; KFRG (K-FROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE; KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE; and KMLE/PHOENIX for AUDACY.

He served as Regional VP of Programming for PAMAL BROADCASTING prior to joining ENTERCOM (now AUDACY) in 2010, and has held various roles since then, including OM for SAN DIEGO, PD for KSON and KFRG and Audio Brand Mgr.

CALLAHAN, who had long been based in SAN DIEGO, relocated to his lake home in CAMBRIDGE, NY over the summer. YESTERDAY (10/25), he shared a post on FACEBOOK reading, “Good things come to those who believe, better things come to those who are patient and best things come to those who don’t give up.”

Reach him here, or here through mid-NOVEMBER.

« see more Net News