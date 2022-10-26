Moose

MOUNTAIN DOG MEDIA Country WFON (107.1 THE BULL)/FOND DU LAC-OSHKOSH, WI has hired TRACE "MOOSE" MOUSTAKAS for morning drive. MOUSTAKAS most recently hosted mornings on Country KVOX (FROGGY 99.9)/FARGO, ND.

He said, "I couldn't be more excited to join MOUNTAIN DOG MEDIA and WFON. FOND DU LAC provides me with the same Midwest ethos I grew up with, but adds new elements of personality to emerge. I'm beyond thrilled to start the next phase of my life and my career here."

WFON Brand Mgr. AARON CARRENO said, "From the first time we spoke, I was impressed with TRACE's positive attitude and desire to continue to learn and develop as a talent. He's passionate about Country music and is completely invested in making quality and meaningful connections throughout FOND DU LAC and THE VALLEY. I can't wait for you to hear 'MOOSE in the Morning' to start your day on THE BULL."

GM/Pres. RANDY HOPPER added, "TRACE's love of Country radio and his focus on listener engagement is exactly what our station was looking for and what our listeners and advertisers asked for. Grab your reins WISCONSIN, because the MOOSE is on the loose!"

He succeeds the "MIKE and MARTY Show" in mornings. Congratulate MOOSE at moose@mdogmedia.com.

« see more Net News