Jerry Lee Lewis (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Piano-bashing rock ‘n’ roll founding father, swaggering country shouter and 2005 GRAMMY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD honoree JERRY LEE LEWIS passed away at the age of 87. The announcement was made TODAY (10/28). He died peacefully in his MEMPHIS home surrounded by family after TMZ prematurely reported his death THURSDAY evening.

Throughout his career, LEWIS accumulated 10 gold records with his biggest, 2006’s all-star duets release Last Man Standing selling more than half a million worldwide. He’s known for recording such rock standards as “Baby, Baby, Bye Bye,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Breathless” and “High School Confidential.” Both “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On” and “Great Balls of Fire” have been named to the GRAMMY HALL OF FAME. Sometime collaborator KRIS KRISTOFFERSON once told USA Today that LEWIS was “one of the best AMERICAN voices ever.” He was elected to the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1986. Representatives of LEWIS confirmed the news of his death earlier today.



LEWIS was born on SEPTEMBER 19th, 1935, in EAST LOUISIANA to struggling, poverty-stricken parents ELMO and MAMIE LEWIS. He was brought up CHRISTIAN and raised on a family farm in FERRIDAY that “produced more famous people per square mile than any other AMERICAN small town.” LEWIS taught himself to play piano at the age of 8 and sung gospel music in church. His two cousins, MICKEY GILLEY, who became a successful country singer, and JIMMY SWAGGART, eventually a renowned TV evangelist, shared his musical interests. The youngster’s formative influences included the GRAND OLE OPRY’s radio broadcasts, where he first heard early influences like JIMMIE RODGERS, HANK WILLIAMS and MOON MULLICAN.



JERRY LEE moved to MEMPHIS in ’56 to audition for SAM PHILLIPS, the owner of SUN RECORDS and the man who first recorded ELVIS PRESLEY, JOHNNY CASH and CARL PERKINS. The producer wasn’t there when LEWIS arrived, so JACK CLEMENT recorded his debut single, a rockabilly version of RAY PRICE’s “Crazy Arms.” LEWIS worked at the studio as a session musician, playing piano on numerous artist recordings including records by CASH, BILLY LEE RILEY ("Flyin' Saucers Rock 'n' Roll)” and PERKINS (“You Can Do No Wrong” and “Your True Love”), among others. The famed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET sessions at SUN, recorded by PHILLIPS, were the result of a spontaneous jam, mostly traditional gospel songs, involving LEWIS, PRESLEY, CASH and PERKINS. He was also part of the legendary Class of ’55 album with CASH, PERKINS, PRESLEY and ROY ORBISON.



As a piano player, LEWIS’ style was unique, blending rockabilly, gospel, blues, honky-tonk and country while feverishly banging away on the keys, his long blond hair flying around, as he jumped on the bench, a veritable whirling dervish, and unabashed rock star. “Not even ELVIS would follow him on-stage,” said CASH.

Named “The Killer” for his “wild” man performances, the flamboyant LEWIS pounded the higher keys with his right hand, kicking and standing on top of the piano, knocking over the bench and anything left standing. He even lit his piano on fire, making it impossible for anyone to upstage him, foreshadowing the onstage destruction of THE WHO and JIMI HENDRIX.

LEWIS’ rockabilly version of “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” first recorded by BIG MAYBELLE, hit #1 on the country and R&B charts, as well as #3 on the pop charts in ’57. Wrote noted MEMPHIS music critic ROBERT GORDON: "JERRY LEE began to show that in this new emerging genre called rock 'n' roll, not everybody was going to stand there with a guitar." “Great Balls of Fire” subsequently brought him worldwide fame and “Breathless” followed, both going Top 10 on the pop charts, peaking at #2 and #7, respectively.

His career stumbled with a media backlash when a BRITISH journalist revealed LEWIS secretly married his 13-year-old cousin MYRA GALE BROWN, his third wife, when he was 22. LEWIS was quickly blacklisted by the music industry, radio stations boycotted his music and DICK CLARK even canceled his appearance on American Bandstand. Before his marriage, venues paid him nearly $10,000 a night; the scandal lowered his asking price to a rock-bottom $250 per engagement.

LEWIS’ contract with SUN ended in ’63 and he went on to release other songs with SMASH RECORDS, but nothing hit the crossover peaks of those first releases, even if he did continue to experience success on the country charts, including the Top 10 hit, “Another Place, Another Time,” followed by the #1 “To Make Love Sweeter For You,” among other charted songs, including “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me),” “Once More with Feeling,” “There Must Be More to Love Than This,” and “Me & Bobby McGee.” He recorded for both ELEKTRA and MCA in the early ‘80s.

DENNIS QUAID starred in the 1989 biopic of LEWIS’ life, "Great Balls Of Fire!," which brought his career back into the spotlight, with LEWIS recording several songs for the soundtrack. "Last Man Standing" became his 10th gold disk, featuring duets with MICK JAGGER, ROD STEWWART and JIMMY PAGE, among others. In 2010, he teamed with ERIC CLAPTON, MERLE HAGGARD and JIMMY PAGE, among others, on "Mean Old Man." In APRIL 2013, he opened JERRY LEE LEWIS’ CAFÉ & HONKY TONK on MEMPHIS’ famed BEALE STREET. He also released "Rock & Roll Time," his third album in the decade, and first for VANGUARD, and was the subject of "JERRY LEE LEWIS: His Own Story," a biography written by PULITZER-winner RICK BRAGG.

LEWIS had six children by seven different wives, and his personal life was marred by several tragedies. He married DOROTHY BARTON in ’52 when he was just 14 years old, divorcing in ’53, one month before he married JANE MITCHEM, whom he had two children with, JERRY LEE LEWIS JR. – who died at 19 in a 1973 car accident -- and RONNIE GUY LEWIS. His marriage to cousin MYRA GALE BROWN, produced two children, STEVE ALLEN LEWIS – who drowned in 1962 when he was just three years old --- and PHOEBE ALLEN LEWIS. His fourth wife, JAREN ELIZABETH GUNN PETE, gave birth to their daughter LORI LEE LEWIS before dying in a friend’s swimming pool before their divorce was final. He married SHAWN STEPHENS in ’83 before her untimely death — just three months after they were married. His sixth marriage, to KERRIE McCARVER, lasted 20 years, from 1984 to 2004, producing one son, JERRY LEE LEWIS III. He married his seventh wife JUDITH BROWN in 2012 with whom he spent his final days on their NESBIT, MISSISSIPPI, ranch. LEWIS is survived by wife, JUDITH, sons RONNIE, JERRY LEE LEWIS III and daughters PHOEBE and LORI LEE.

