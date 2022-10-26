AUDACY Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK ended its 34-year run this week as an Alternative station (with brief forays into "guy Talk" and Top 40) with a sign-off that came about 10 minutes early, signing off with LCD SOUNDSYSTEM's "NEW YORK I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down." The end came after a two-hour farewell morning show with the station's air staff saying their goodbyes, followed by the early institution of the simulcast featuring a brief interview with Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO discussing the change (with a mention of his stint as an intern on HOWARD STERN's show) and another interview with LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, who counted down to the official flip at 9a (ET). The call letters have officially changed to WINS-F, and the music will continue commercial-free on WINS-F-HD2 and the AUDACY app.

In the run-up to the switch, ALT 92.3 aired hour-long blocks of music from a different year each hour, with visits from label representatives including MARNI HALPERN, JENN ZELLER, MATT POLLOCK, HOWARD PETRUZIELLO, and DAVID RAVIKOFF.

The station, as WXRK, shifted from Classic Rock to Alternative in JANUARY 1996 with the “K-ROCK” brand launched in JULY 1985. The station relaunched in JANUARY 2006 as Talk “92.3 FREE-FM“ after the exit of HOWARD STERN to SIRIUS. It would return to the “K-ROCK” brand until its MARCH 2009 flip to Top 40 “92.3 NOW” and later “92.3 AMP RADIO” prior to the debut of “ALT 92.3” on the day ENTERCOM acquired CBS RADIO in NOVEMBER 2017.

